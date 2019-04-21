15.30% Of Voters In 42 Of 199 Districts Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 11 AM

15.30% of voters in 42 of the 199 districts voted in the second round of the presidential election as at 11 a.m.This is evidenced by the data on the panel of the Vybory information-analytical system in the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRegion (range of constituencies)\r\n\r\n\r\nVoters turnout, %\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAll over Ukraine\r\n\r\n\r\n15.30\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVinnytsiaregion (11-18)\r\n\r\n\r\n10.81\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVolyn region (19-23)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data available\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDnipropetrovsk region (24-40)\r\n\r\n\r\n16.56\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDonetsk region (41-61)\r\n\r\n\r\n19.30\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZhytomyr region (62-67)\r\n\r\n\r\n15.40\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZakarpattia region (68-73)\r\n\r\n\r\n5.54\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZaporizhia region (74-82)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data available\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIvano-Frankivsk region (83-89)\r\n\r\n\r\n8.10\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyiv region (90-98)\r\n\r\n\r\n4.63\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKirovohrad region (99-103)\r\n\r\n\r\n15.20\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLuhansk region (104-114)\r\n\r\n\r\n20.65\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLviv region (115-126)\r\n\r\n\r\n10.99\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMykolaiv region (127-132)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data available\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOdesa region (133-143)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data available\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPoltava region (144-151)\r\n\r\n\r\n21.82\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRivne region (152-156)\r\n\r\n\r\n12.38\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSumy region (157-162)\r\n\r\n\r\n19.66\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTernopil region (163-167)\r\n\r\n\r\n12.00\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKharkiv region (168-181)\r\n\r\n\r\n18.02\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKherson region (182-186)\r\n\r\n\r\n20.29\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKhmelnytskyi region (187-193)\r\n\r\n\r\n15.53\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCherkasy region (194-200)\r\n\r\n\r\n21.80\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChernivtsi region (201-204)\r\n\r\n\r\n12.34\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChernihiv region (205-210)\r\n\r\n\r\n18.11\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyiv (211-223)\r\n\r\n\r\n11.09\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the second round of presidential election is held from 08:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m.30.3 million citizens will be able to vote, including almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.Two candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).The one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.The CEC is obliged to establish the election results not later than May 1.The inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than May 31.