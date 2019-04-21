subscribe to newsletter
  • 15.30% Of Voters In 42 Of 199 Districts Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 11 AM
21 April 2019, Sunday, 12:23 21
Ukrainian news
15.30% Of Voters In 42 Of 199 Districts Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 11 AM

15.30% of voters in 42 of the 199 districts voted in the second round of the presidential election as at 11 a.m.

This is evidenced by the data on the panel of the Vybory information-analytical system in the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Region (range of constituencies)

Voters turnout, %

All over Ukraine

15.30

Vinnytsiaregion (11-18)

10.81

Volyn region (19-23)

no data available

Dnipropetrovsk region (24-40)

16.56

Donetsk region (41-61)

19.30

Zhytomyr region (62-67)

15.40

Zakarpattia region (68-73)

5.54

Zaporizhia region (74-82)

no data available

Ivano-Frankivsk region (83-89)

8.10

Kyiv region (90-98)

4.63

Kirovohrad region (99-103)

15.20

Luhansk region (104-114)

20.65

Lviv region (115-126)

10.99

Mykolaiv region (127-132)

no data available

Odesa region (133-143)

no data available

Poltava region (144-151)

21.82

Rivne region (152-156)

12.38

Sumy region (157-162)

19.66

Ternopil region (163-167)

12.00

Kharkiv region (168-181)

18.02

Kherson region (182-186)

20.29

Khmelnytskyi region (187-193)

15.53

Cherkasy region (194-200)

21.80

Chernivtsi region (201-204)

12.34

Chernihiv region (205-210)

18.11

Kyiv (211-223)

11.09

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the second round of presidential election is held from 08:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m.
30.3 million citizens will be able to vote, including almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.
Two candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).
The one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.
The CEC is obliged to establish the election results not later than May 1.
The inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than May 31.

Больше новостей о: election Petro Poroshenko presidential elections voting CEC Volodymyr Zelenskyi polling stations voters

