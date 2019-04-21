Foreign Ministry Checking Information On Presence Of Ukrainians Among Victims Of Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka

Foreign Ministry Checking Information On Presence Of Ukrainians Among Victims Of Series Of Explosions In Sri L

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs checks information on the presence of Ukrainians among victims of a series of explosions in Sri Lanka.

Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are clarifying the situation regarding the possible presence of citizens of Ukraine among the victims of a series of explosions in Sri Lanka,” he wrote.

On the morning of Sunday, April 21, at least 6 explosions occurred in a number of hotels and churches in Sri Lanka.

According to media reports, the death toll has reached 129 people.

It is reported, with reference to the local police, that among the dead at least 9 foreigners.

