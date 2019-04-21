Police Receives 179 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election As Of 11:00 AM

The police received 179 reports of violations in the presidential election as of 11:00 a.m., Sunday.\r\nThe police said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe police registered 179 applications related to the election process: illegal campaigning, photographing of ballots, threat of physical violence, attempts to take away ballots.\r\nIt is noted that more than 130,000 law enforcers are in the service.\r\nIt is also noted that in Ternopil region a citizen born in 1944 died at the polling station.\r\nIn Kharkiv region unknown persons damaged the polling station.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police stated that only one polling station did not open in Donetsk region on Sunday.\r\nOn Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.\r\nTwo candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).