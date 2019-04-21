Police Receives 179 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election As Of 11:00 AM

The police received 179 reports of violations in the presidential election as of 11:00 a.m., Sunday.

The police said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The police registered 179 applications related to the election process: illegal campaigning, photographing of ballots, threat of physical violence, attempts to take away ballots.

It is noted that more than 130,000 law enforcers are in the service.

It is also noted that in Ternopil region a citizen born in 1944 died at the polling station.

In Kharkiv region unknown persons damaged the polling station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police stated that only one polling station did not open in Donetsk region on Sunday.

On Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Two candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).