Zelenskyi Votes In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election

Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi voted in the second round of presidential election.

A correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reported this from the scene.

Zelenskyi arrived at the polling station around 11:10 a.m.

He noted that he voted for a worthy candidate.

He did not give comments to the journalists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Voting will last until 08:00 p.m.