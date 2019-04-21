Zelenskyi Votes In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election

Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi voted in the second round of presidential election.\r\nA correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reported this from the scene.\r\nZelenskyi arrived at the polling station around 11:10 a.m.\r\nHe noted that he voted for a worthy candidate.\r\nHe did not give comments to the journalists.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.\r\nVoting will last until 08:00 p.m.