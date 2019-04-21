subscribe to newsletter
26.8 27.2
30 30.6
˟
21 April 2019, Sunday, 12:12 11
Politics 2019-04-21T12:13:53+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyi Votes In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election

Zelenskyi Votes In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election

Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi voted in the second round of presidential election.

A correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reported this from the scene.

Zelenskyi arrived at the polling station around 11:10 a.m.

He noted that he voted for a worthy candidate.

He did not give comments to the journalists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Voting will last until 08:00 p.m.

Больше новостей о: election presidential election presidential candidate voting Volodymyr Zelenskyi polling station

Archive
News
Police Receive 562 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election As Of 2 PM 15:32
Voters Turnout In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 18.15% As At 11:00 AM 14:47
Poroshenko Votes In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 14:42
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Polling Station In Lebedynske Of Donetsk Region Not Opened Due To Refusal Of Commission Members To Fulfill Their Duties - CEC 12:50
more news
Ukrainian helicopter peacekeepers from the UN mission in DR Congo landed directly on the crater of an active volcano 07:21
Poroshenko And Zelenskyi Kneel At Debate 20:08
Police: 22,000 People Present At Debate At NSC Olimpiyskiy 20:51
IMF Considers Nationalization Of PrivatBank Legal 18:28
Zelenskyi’s Defense Expert Aparshyn: 30-40% Of Defense Ministry’s Budget Goes Via Corruption Schemes 18:20
more news
Ukrainian helicopter peacekeepers from the UN mission in DR Congo landed directly on the crater of an active volcano 07:21
Ukraine Starts Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 08:19
Zelenskyi Votes In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 12:12
Police Receives 179 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election As Of 11:00 AM 12:15
Foreign Ministry Checking Information On Presence Of Ukrainians Among Victims Of Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka 12:19
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok