21 April 2019, Sunday, 08:19 26
Politics 2019-04-21T15:30:05+03:00
Ukraine Starts Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election

On Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m., voting in the second round of presidential election started in Ukraine.

Voting will last until 08:00 p.m., Ukrainian News Agency reports.

30.3 million citizens will be able to vote, including almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.

Two candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).

The one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.

The voting results are calculated on the number of valid ballots, respectively, ballots without marks, with several marks or intentionally spoiled will not affect the outcome of the election.

If the voter makes a mistake when filling out the ballot, he is allowed to ask the commission to exchange it for a new one, but not more than once.

The Central Election Commission is obliged to establish the election results not later than May 1.

The inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than May 31.

He will officially take up his duties when, at a solemn meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, he will take an oath to the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliamentary election is scheduled for October 27.

