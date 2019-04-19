subscribe to newsletter
19 April 2019, Friday, 20:51 13
Politics 2019-04-20T01:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Police: 22,000 People Present At Debate At NSC Olimpiyskiy

22,000 people are present at the debate at the National Sports Complex Olimpiyskiy (NSC Olimpiyskiy) in Kyiv, the situation is calm.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the police, the situation in the capital is calm and controlled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 10,000 law enforcement officers and rescuers maintain security in Kyiv during the preparation for and conduct of the presidential debate at the Olimpiyskiy stadium.

election President Petro Poroshenko presidential election Volodymyr Zelenskyi debate

