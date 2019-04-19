subscribe to newsletter
Poroshenko And Zelenskyi Kneel At Debate

President Petro Poroshenko and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi knelt during the debates at the National Sports Complex Olimpiyskiy (NSC Olimpiyskiy).

Zelenskyi came up with this initiative, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said he was ready to kneel in front of all the mothers who lost their sons during the war in the Donbas, and in front of all the children who lost their fathers in this war.

Zelenskyi also urged Poroshenko to kneel.

After that, the showman knelt facing the fan sector, and Poroshenko turned his back to the fan sector and faced the Ukrainian flag and the military on the stage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the debate between presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Petro Poroshenko began at the NSC Olimpiyskiy and, despite the fact that the candidate teams set up separate scenes on different sides of the field, Poroshenko decided to debate with Zelenskyi on the same stage, and before the speeches the candidates shook hands.

