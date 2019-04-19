subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Cancels NBU's Decision On List Of Parties Related To PrivatBank
19 April 2019, Friday, 18:25 6
Ukrainian news
The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has cancelled the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine on determination of the list of individuals and legal entities related to PrivatBank.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 18, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv passed another ruling as to the procedure of the nationalization of PrivatBank within the 826/13813/17 case, with which it fully satisfied the appeal from Triantal Investments Ltd (the Republic of Cyprus) controlled by former co-owner of the financial institution / businessman, Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

In particular, it satisfied the claims of the plaintiff as to cancellation of the NBU's decision 105 dated December 13, 2016 that defines the list of individuals and legal entities related to PrivatBank.

This is exactly the NBU's decision which has been one of the major ones in the process of withdrawal of insolvent bank PrivatBank from the market with the participation of the state in December 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a related party is an individual related to operation and control over a bank through his/her official position, family relations or property status, and can obtain certain material advantages in the process of bank’s fulfilling its functions.

