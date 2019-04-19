Zelenskyi’s Defense Expert Aparshyn: 30-40% Of Defense Ministry’s Budget Goes Via Corruption Schemes

Ivan Aparshyn, who is the expert on national security and defense in presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s team, has said that 30-40% of the Ministry of Defense’s budget goes through corruption schemes.

Aparshyn stated this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I will give you only one figure: I think that 30-40% of the budget goes through corruption schemes. I am talking about the budget of the Ministry of Defense. It seems to me that the procedures in other law enforcement agencies are also not very different. I can prove this with figures. I have been monitoring the Ministry of Defense for a long time, I was the director of the department of military policy there, and I was the chief inspector there... I can tell you what the system at the Ministry of Defense is like today and where the money goes. I know that,” said Aparshyn.

He expressed confidence that he would be able to significantly reduce corruption in the defense industry.

"There are mechanisms that can reduce the level of corruption very quickly. I think it is very difficult to overcome corruption. It also exists in European countries. But it is absolutely possible to reduce the level of corruption and do it quickly," he said.

Aparshyn believes that it is necessary to declassify the state defense procurement order and switch to direct procurement of dual-use goods and military equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi presented his presidential team on the 1+1 television channel on April 18.

He described Aparshin as his expert on national security and defense.

Presidential candidate Anatolii Hrytsenko recently said that he would appoint Aparshyn as Ukraine’s minister of defense if elected president.

Aparshyn was born on May 25, 1956. He ran for parliament on the list of the Civic Position party and worked as the director of the military policy department and the chief inspector in the Defense Ministry.