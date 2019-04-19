Zelenskyi’s Team Defense Expert Aparshyn Refutes Proposal To Head Ministry Of Defense

A member of the team of presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, defense expert, Ivan Aparshyn, has refuted alleged proposal to become the minister of defense.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from Aparshyn himself.

"I have had no negotiations regarding the position. If I am offered that position, we will consider it… I was a member of the Hrytsenko’s team as a defense minister candidate. If [the Zelenskyi's team] offers that to me, we will consider it," he said.

Aparshyn noted he had not even thought over the matter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Civic Initiative party leader and former presidential candidate, Anatolii Hrytsenko, wanted Aparshyn to become the defense minister in case he had won the presidential election.