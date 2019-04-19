subscribe to newsletter
19 April 2019, Friday, 13:16
Ukraine Eyeing Opportunity To Cooperation With U.S. Boeing To Refresh Attack Aviation Of Armed Forces – Turchynov

Ukraine is considering an opportunity to cooperate with U.S.-based Boeing in refreshment of the attack aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement posted on the personal website of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Turchynov had a meeting with Director of the Boeing Defense, Space and Security for Central and Eastern Europe, Stanley Prusinski.

Within the framework of their meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Ukrainian defense and industrial sector and Boeing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, said that Ukraine was in talks with the United States on new supplies of military goods.

