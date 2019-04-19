PrivatBank Nationalization News Not Shatter Hryvnia Exchange Rate In Interbank – Bankers

The news about the ruling of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv on cancellation of the nationalization of PrivatBank has not affected the hryvnia exchange rate in the interbank foreign currency market.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from commercial bank dealers.

At the same time, a dealer of one of the largest Ukrainian banks with Ukrainian capital added it was too early to panic as the ruling was passed only by a first-instance court.

"It will be appealed against. Let’s monitor the situation after the second round of the election," he said.

At that, banks noted that the interbank quotations as at 11 a.m. were within 26.88-26.93 UAH/USD.

At the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on April 18, Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii said that the hryvnia exchange rate started to respond to the news about PrivatBank.

The hryvnia exchange rate lowered by 15 kopecks to 26.85 UAH/USD in interbank foreign currency market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv declared unlawful the nationalization of PrivatBank under respective appeal from former co-owner of the bank, Ihor Kolomoiskyi.