  • Russia Imposes Restrictions As To 30% Of Commodity Turnover With Ukraine – Economy Ministry Of Russia
19 April 2019, Friday, 12:54 27
Economy 2019-04-19T12:56:10+03:00
Ukrainian news
Russia Imposes Restrictions As To 30% Of Commodity Turnover With Ukraine – Economy Ministry Of Russia

The Economic Development Ministry of the Russian Federation states that the Government has imposed restrictions as to 30% of the commodity turnover with Ukraine.

The TASS news agency (Russia) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the list of Ukrainian products subject to the restrictions has been made inter alia from the point of view of opportunities for their replacement with both domestic goods and products from other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, the Russian Government banned exportation of oil and petroleum products into the territory of Ukraine.

Besides, Russia limited coal and coke exportation into the territory of Ukraine from June 1.

Moreover, the Government of Russia banned exportation of bulldozers, other engineering products, cables for one-scoop front loaders, pipe products, steel enamelled ware and paper products to Ukraine from June 1.

