Russia Restricts Export Of Coal And Coke To Ukraine From June 1

The Russian government has imposed restrictions on export of coal and coke to Ukraine from June 1.

This is stated in the Russian government’s resolution No. 460-25 dated April 18, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the text of the resolution, the list of products to which the restriction applies includes coal, briquettes, pellets and similar types of solid fuels obtained from bituminous coal, coke, or semi-coke from bituminous coal, lignite, or peat, agglomerated or non-agglomerated, retort coal.

According to the document, these products are to be exported to Ukraine based on permits issued by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers added glass containers, formalin, and its derivatives to the list of goods that cannot be imported from Russia.

Russia banned direct transportation of goods from Ukraine on transit through its territory to Kazakhstan in January 2016 and to Kyrgyzstan in July.

Russia allows transportation of goods from Ukraine on transit to Kazakhstan only if they enter its territory from Belarus.