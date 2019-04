Antimonopoly Committee Allows Metinvest To Buy Over 50% of Dniprovskyi Coke Plant

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has allowed the Metinvest Group to buy more than 50% of the Dniprovskyi Coke Plant (Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region).

The AMCU’s press service has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to a spokesman for the press service, Metinvest was given permission to purchase the Coke Plant, but the group was charged with certain technical obligations.

The press service did not specify what obligations were imposed on Metinvest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Evraz Dniprodzerzhynsk Coke Plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) changed its name to the Dniprovskyi Coke Plant in September 2017.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine announced in September 2017 that it was continuing consideration of the case involving acquisition of a block of shares in the Evraz Dniprodzerzhynsk Coke Plant by Metinvest BV Private Limited Liability Company (the Netherlands), which is a holding company of the Metinvest Group.

Metinvest’s General Director Yurii Ryzhenkov confirmed in September 2015 that the group was interested in buying Evraz Dniprodzerzhynsk Coke Plant and said that it was awaiting permission to purchase the enterprise from the Antimonopoly Committee.

In December 2014, Serbia’s Commission for Protection of Competition permitted Metinvest B.V. to acquire 94.5536% of the shares in the Evraz Dniprodzerzhynsk coke plant.

The plant made a loss of UAH 273.26 million in 2016, compared with a profit of UAH 254.5 million in 2015, with its net revenue falling by 13.1% or UAH 437.121 million to UAH 2.889 billion.

Production of bulk coke with 6% moisture content reduced by 3.3% to 646,800 tons at the plant in 2016, compared with 2015.

The main customer for its products was the Metinvest group.

The Dniprodzerzhynsk coke plant is controlled by the Evraz Group, a mining and metallurgical industrial group.