Court: Ruling Declaring Nationalization Of PrivatBank Illegal Is Classified, Not Subject To Publication

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s ruling that declared the nationalization of PrivatBank illegal is classified and not subject to publication.

Judge Bohdan Sanin announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the relevant court proceedings took place behind closed doors at the request of the National Bank of Ukraine due to bank secrecy.

Given this fact, the decision of the court will not be made public.

"There is currently no free access to the text of the decision... This decision was made behind closed doors. Therefore, there will be no access to this decision," Sanin said.

At the same time, he stressed that the court issued only the resolutive part of the decision on Thursday, April 18, and that the motivational part of the decision was not yet ready.

A panel of judges composed of Ihor Kachura (presiding judge), Volodymyr Keleberda, and Vitalii Ameliokhin ruled that the nationalization of PrivatBank was illegal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv ruled that the nationalization of PrivatBank was illegal after considering a lawsuit by the bank’s former co-owner Ihor Kolomoiskyi.