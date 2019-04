The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has suspended the tender for the post of the head of the State Customs Service.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 17, the court satisfied respective appeal and suspended the Cabinet of Ministers' executive order on invitation of the tender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the last stage of the selection of heads to the State Customs Service and the State Tax Service is scheduled for April 23.