The Government of the Russian Federation has banned exporting oil and petroleum products to Ukraine.

This follows from respective Executive Order of the Russian Government 460-25 dated April 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Several days ago, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine took another unfriendly step in relations with our country. In particular, it extended the list of Russian commodities banned from supplying to Ukraine. Under such conditions we have to protect our interests and take respective measures," Prime Minister of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has added glass containers, formaldehyde and its derivatives on the list of banned Russian goods.