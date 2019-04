President Petro Poroshenko has called for re-launch of anti-corruption agencies, excluding the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.

He made the call during a meeting with representatives of public organizations, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I believe that the anti-corruption infrastructure should be restarted because it has not yielded the results that the president and society expected from it. I suggest not concentrating only on the NAPC and I ask the only thing – do not touch the anti-corruption court – because it has not started operation yet," he said.

Poroshenko stressed that he was dissatisfied with the work of anti-corruption agencies but added that he could not influence their work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko appointed 38 judges of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court on April 11.

Poroshenko has expressed dissatisfaction with the work of anti-corruption agencies in the past.