The Ministry of Interior Affairs expects 60,000 spectators at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex’s football stadium for the debate between presidential candidates Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelenskyi on April 19.

Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We expect up to 60,000 people at this debate – citizens of Ukraine, who will come to listen and support their candidates. This situation is quite tense and requires great attention to security,” Avakov said.

According to him, about 10,000 law enforcement officers will provide security in and around the stadium.

The minister expressed concern that the election campaign headquarters of the presidential candidates have different approaches to preparation for and conduct of the debate.

He said that the Ministry of Interior Affairs would meet with the election campaign headquarters of Poroshenko and Zelenskyi at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to coordinate their positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko’s election campaign headquarters has said that Zelenskyi’s election campaign headquarters violated the rules by unilaterally distributing tickets to the Olimpiyskiy stadium’s fan zone ahead of the April 19 presidential debate.