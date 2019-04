Former member of the parliament David Zhvaniia has asked the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to ban President Petro Poroshenko, 180 other officials, and judges from traveling abroad after elections.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has received from David Zhvaniia a lawsuit requesting that the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the administration of the State Border Guard Service prohibit President Petro Poroshenko, Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy, and other officials, including judges of the Supreme Court and appeal courts, from traveling abroad within one year after parliamentary and presidential elections and within one year after their dismissal," the statement reads.

The plaintiff is asking the court to declare illegal the failure by the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine to take measures against persons holding political posts and judges of the Supreme and appeal courts suspected of committing corruption crimes.

In addition, Zhvaniia is asking the court to declare illegal the State Border Guard Service’s failure to draft legislative amendments prohibiting officials from traveling abroad for one year after parliamentary and presidential elections.

In total, the plaintiff named 180 third parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 72.2% of the respondents in a poll conducted by the KIIS are ready to vote presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi and 25.4% for Poroshenko in the second round of the Ukrainian presidential election.