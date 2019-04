The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered arrest of Dmytro Kriuchkov, a former lawmaker and former board chairman of the Energomerezha holding company, for 45 days and set bail at UAH 7 million.

The court announced this decision on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the court to authorize Kriuchkov’s arrest and set a bail of more than UAH 340 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kriuchkov has said that he does not intend to cooperate with investigators and that the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), Artem Sytnyk, received a bribe of USD 500,000 to facilitate the investigation of the case against him.