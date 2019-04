Russian Diversionists Detained In Kyiv Planned To Organize Terrorist Attacks In Baltic Countries – Prosecutor'

The Military Prosecutor's office states that the Russian diversionists detained in Kyiv had planned to organize terrorist attacks in the Baltic countries.

Deputy Prosecutor General / Chief Military Prosecutor, Anatolii Matios, said this at a joint briefing with Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Hrytsak, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that Russian diversionist, Timur Dzortov, gave testimony as to the operation of Russian diversion groups in Ukraine and Baltic countries.

In Kyiv, Law enforcers have managed to detain seven diversionists who help in organizing terrorist attacks.

Besides, they also detained an employee of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine who provided the terrorists with confidential information from secret database for UAH 200.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has established a suspect of murdering general of the Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Maksym Shapoval.

The suspect is citizen Oleh Shutov, who is currently escaping justice in Donbas.

He organized the terrorist attack under order of Russian secret services.

The SBU considers that the organizer of the operation to kill Ukrainian intelligence officers is the head of a department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) / General, Dmitry Minaev.