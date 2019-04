Kholodnytskyi Denies Opening Of Case Against Ex-MP Kriuchkov Following Poroshenko's Order

Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, has dismissed the information saying that President Petro Poroshenko urged him to open the case against former member of the Ukrainian Parliament / former board chairperson of the Enerhomerezha Holding Company private joint-stock company, Dmytro Kriuchkov.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Kholodnytskyi himself.

He said that such statements by Kriuchkov were unfounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kriuchkov has refused to cooperate with investigation.

He said he would not cooperate with the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB), Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Kriuchkov noted that since 2015, he has owned the 25-percent stake in the Enerhomerezha and that the said company is 75-percent offshore one.

Kriuchkov states that President Petro Poroshenko was the one to urge the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a case against him.

He said that former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, had refused to open the case, and Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, started the investigation.

He called accusation of the NACB absurd.

Besides, Kriuchkov said that Enerhomerezha supplied electric energy in a legal way.

He added that a Poroshenko’s agent requested him to share the profit.

After Kriuchkov had refused to do that, he was addressed by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Ihor Kononenko.

Kriuchkov said that Kononenko asked him to get chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk, acquainted with the business.

Kriuchkov states that several times he has been phoned by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Ihor Kononenko, who with the reference to President Petro Poroshenko's words, told about perspectives of former chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk.

He noted that Enerhomerezha had many times refused to address court within different cases.

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has started considering the applying of measure of restraint for Kriuchkov.

The hearing started on April 17 at about 9 a.m.

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) are asking the court to detain Kriuchkov in custody or set the bail of over UAH 346 million.