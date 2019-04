Court In Russia Extends Arrest Of 4 Ukrainian Seamen Until July 24

The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow (the Russian Federation) has extended the arrest of four Ukrainian navy sailors detained by Russian military in the waters near the Kerch Strait for 3 months until July 24.

Respective decision was taken at a court meeting broadcast on the Priamyi TV channel on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, the Russian prosecutor's office asked the court to prolong the arrest of 24 Ukrainian seamen until July 26.