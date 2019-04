Representative of President of Petro Poroshenko in the Central Election Commission, member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Ruslan Kniazevych has asked the CEC to amend its ruling regulating the procedure for holding televised debates at the expense of the state budget between the candidates running for the second round of presidential election by changing the time of their holding on the Public Television from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., so that Poroshenko could take part in the debates on April 19 at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

The non-staff adviser of Poroshenko, the speaker for his election headquarters, Oleh Medvedev, has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There is a law that requires debates on the Public [TV]. There is a corresponding instruction from the CEC. Today, on behalf of our candidate, his representative at the CEC Ruslan Kniazevych appeals to the CEC to amend the regulations on the order of the debates,” he said.

The headquarters of Poroshenko believes that Zelenskyi insists on holding debates on the NSC at 7 p.m. on April 19, hoping that the President will fulfill the requirement of the law and will go to the Public TV at 8 p.m., because of which he will not be able to attend the stadium.

“Poroshenko is ready to be both there and there. Therefore, we are now addressing the CEC. We want to dot the i's and form the evening schedule on April 19 so that Poroshenko can be at the stadium with Zelenskyi and take part in the debates which are provided for by current legislation," added Medvedev.

Later, answering journalists' questions, he clarified that Kniazevych asked to postpone the time of the TV debates at the Public TV from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"So far, Kniazevych has filed an appeal regarding a change of time at the Public [TV]. We are ready to come to the Public Television after the debates at the stadium and in normal studio conditions more suitable for meaningful discussion fulfill the requirements of the law on the obligatory debates. The law sets the time interval from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. In the CEC’s order, the time is fixed at 8 p.m., at that, it is needed to arrive at 7:30 p.m. for the draw. So the law allows for a little time to be postponed. If we move to 9 p.m., we will have time to debate until 10 p.m., including at Public Television," Medvedev explained.

At the same time, Poroshenko’s headquarters believes that the duration of the debates should be increased from 60 minutes to at least 90 minutes.

Poroshenko’s headquarters also opposes the establishment of a stage at the stadium and for the placement of supporters of candidates in various sectors.

In addition, Poroshenko’s headquarters expects that the National Police and the National Guard on Wednesday will begin security measures at the NSC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Central Election Commission Tetiana Slipachuk stated that she sees no reason for amending the decision of the commission that determines the procedure for holding TV debates at the expense of the state budget.