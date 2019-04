The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has established a suspect of murdering general of the Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Maksym Shapoval.

Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The suspect is citizen Oleh Shutov, who is currently escaping justice in Donbas.

He organized the terrorist attack under order of Russian secret services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU considers that the organizer of the operation to kill Ukrainian intelligence officers is the head of a department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) / General, Dmitry Minaev.