72.2% Of Pollees Questioned KIIS Ready To Vote For Zelenskyi, 25.4% For Poroshenko In 2nd Round Of Presidentia

A total of 72.2% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology have expressed readiness to vote for presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 25.4% - for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, in the second round of the presidential election.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from results of the poll.

In particular, 72.2% of pollees who are planning to vote and have decided on their candidate are ready to vote for Zelenskyi, 25.4% - for Poroshenko, and 2.4% would spoil their ballot papers.

Besides, a total of 54% of respondents said they would definitely take part in the voting, 18.8% would rather; 15.5% would not vote at all and 11.7% refused to give any answer.

Besides, a total of 48.4% of overall pollees would vote for Zelenskyi, 17% - for Poroshenko, 17.9% are still undecided, 8.8% refused to name their candidate, 6.3% would not take part in the election, and 1.6% would spoil their ballot papers.

Asked about potential winner of the presidential race, 57.2% said it would be Zelenskyi, 14.1% - Poroshenko, and 28.7% refused to answer the question.

Respective poll was conducted among 2,004 adult respondents in 129 population centers of Ukraine except the occupied territories of Donbas and the Russia-annexed Crimea between April 9 and 14.

The sampling error does not exceed 3.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the second round of the presidential election will take place on April 21.