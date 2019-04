Court Extends Investigation Into Transfer Of Secret Information About Ground-Based Space Systems To Iran By Uk

A court has extended the investigation into the transfer of secret information about the creation of part of a ground-based set of space systems to Iran by Ukrainian scientists.

This is stated in court materials, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

One of the scientists was detained in Kyiv on February 12 and charged with treason.

His detention has been extended until June 7 and the period of the investigation until August 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a former employee of a research institute on suspicion of trying to transfer secret information to a foreign intelligence service in February.

SBU operatives established that the scientist had previously been recruited by representatives of the foreign intelligence service.

The scientist was supposed to transfer secret materials relating to unique radio-emitting technologies in exchange for money.