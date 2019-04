Savchenko Planning To Resume Work At Rada On April 23

Non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Nadiya Savchenko is planning to resume work at the Parliament on April 23.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from deputy chairperson of the Nadiya Savchenko’s Public Political Platform party, Tetiana Protorchenko.

This week, the MPs are working in committees, however, the Verkhovna Rada removed Savchenko from the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense Affairs in March 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Brovary City District Court of Kyiv region has released non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Nadiya Savchenko, and head of the Officer Corps organization, Volodymyr Ruban, accused of terrorism.

On February 15, the court extended the arrest of Savchenko and Ruban until April 15.