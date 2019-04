The S&P international rating agency has affirmed long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings of Ukraine on liabilities in foreign currency and local currency at B-/B.

The Agency has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the 'uaBBB' rating under the national scale was also affirmed with the Stable outlook.

According to the report, Ukraine is facing considerable foreign debt payments this year as well as presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the Agency, the Stable outlook reflects expectations that on the whole, Ukraine will fulfil conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the framework of the stand-by program worth USD 3.9 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, S&P has retained the outlook for Ukraine’s gross domestic product growth for 2019 at 2.5% at the hryvnia devaluation to 28.6 UAH/USD.