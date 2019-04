Ukraine has started exportation of gas to Hungary.

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine Andrii Kobolev has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he quoted an Article by the ICIS analytical company under which test gas supplies to Hungary were conducted by TAS Energy, which is part of the TAS Group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, TAS Energy Krainy exported gas to Europe for the first time.

TAS Energy Krainy is part of the TAS Group founded in 1998.

TAS Energy Krainy is a supplier of natural gas and electric energy to Ukraine.

The ultimate beneficiary of the company is Serhii Tihipko.