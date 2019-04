SACPO, NACB To Insist On House Arrest Of Ex-MP Kriuchkov

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) intend to petition a court to authorize house arrest of Dmytro Kriuchkov, a former lawmaker and former board chairman of the Energomerezha holding company.

A law-enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“We will not insist on detention,” the source said.

According to him, prosecutors will ask for his house arrest.

He did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO has prepared a notification of suspicion of Kriuchkov of embezzling UAH 424 million.

Extradition of Kriuchkov to Ukraine is scheduled for April 15.