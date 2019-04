Russian Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Extend Arrest Of 24 Ukrainian Sailors Until July 26

The Russian prosecutor's office has asked a court to extend the period of detention of the 24 Ukrainian naval sailors that were captured near the Kerch Strait until July 26.

The sailors’ lawyer Sergei Badamshin announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Investigators are seeking to extend the period of detention of the captured Ukrainian sailors until July 26, 2019. The period of investigation of the case has been extended until August 25, 2019," he wrote.

Court hearings on this issue are scheduled for April 17.

Besides, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights representative Liudmyla Denisova plans to attend the court hearings.

"I plan to attend the hearings on extension of the detention of our 24 sailors who are prisoners of war at the Lefortovo court," Denisova wrote on Facebook.

Denisova also wrote that she would seek the right to visit the sailors, who have been in Russian captivity for almost five months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Federal Security Service of Russia ordered an outpatient psychological and psychiatric examination of the 14 Ukrainian naval sailors on March 12.

Russia captured two gunboats and a tugboat belonging to the Ukrainian Navy near the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018.