Militants Planning To Mobilize Troops During 2nd Round Of Presidential Election

Militants are planning to mobilize troops in the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the guise of command-staff exercises during the second round of the Ukrainian presidential election.

The Defense Ministry’s spokesperson Maksym Prauta announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“According to the information obtained by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Russian occupation command … plans to conduct the latest covert mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the guise of command-staff exercises,” he said.

In particular, the mobilization departments of the Luhansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic plan to unveil territorial defense headquarters from April 15 to April 23.

Civil defense exercises will be held from April 15 to 17 with the involvement of all the so-called republican security forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, militants fired on positions of the Joint Forces Operations units 10 times on April 14, wounding one soldier.