The Central Election Commission has handed a total of 436,528 ballot papers over to the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine for ballot stations abroad for the second round of the presidential election.

Press service of the CEC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, the CEC allocated time on the air of the Public Television and the Public Radio for presidential candidates, presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, for pre-election campaigning.