Poroshenko: Possible Disbandment Of Rada After Zelenskyi Victory In Second Round Of Presidential Election To B

President Petro Poroshenko considers that possible disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine after the victory of presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in the second round of the presidential election will trigger a political crisis.

He said this at a meeting with businesses, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the state noted he was going to win the election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko, is initiating Rada’s resolution on self-disbandment after the presidential election.