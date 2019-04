S&P Retains Ukraine’s GDP Growth Outlook For 2019 At 2.5% At Hryvnia Devaluation To 28.6 UAH/USD

The S&P international rating agency has retained its outlook for Ukraine’s gross domestic product growth for 2019 at 2.5% at the devaluation of the local currency to 28.6 UAH/USD.

The Agency has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2020, in compliance with the S&P’s outlook, the GDP will make 2.8% and in 2021-2022 it is expected to by 3%.

The National Bank of Ukraine’s foreign currency reserves will cover not over three months of payments until the end of 2022.

The Agency is expecting a decrease in reserves to USD 19.9 billion in 2019 and to USD 17.6 billion in 2022.

Late in 2019, the hryvnia will devaluate to 28.6 UAH/USD, to 29.5 UAH/USD by the end of the next year, and to 30.5 UAH/USD by the end of 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, S&P expected that in 2019, the GDP would grow by 2.5% at the inflation of 7.5%, and by 3% in 2020 and 2021 at the inflation of 7%.