The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged high treason and other crimes of Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Roman Truba.

The NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigation launched on March 29 is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Truba has declared UAH 1.4 million of income for 2018.