Hryvnia Strengthens In Q1 Thanks To Non-Residents’ Investments In Government Bonds – Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry states that in the first quarter of 2019, hryvnia strengthened thanks to investments of non-residents in government domestic loan bonds.

This follows from the macroeconomic review and outlook of the Finance Ministry for April, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the period under review, the government bonds portfolio possessed by non-residents rose thrice from UAH 6.3 billion to UAH 20.3 billion (as at April 1, 2019).

According to the Finance Ministry, the amount of government bonds in circulation on the sum of the principal amount of a debt made, UAH 757 billion, 0.2% higher than the amount as at late 2018.

The share of government domestic loan bonds possessed by non-residents rose from 0.8% to 3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2019, the net purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank of Ukraine in the interbank foreign currency market ensured replenishment of the reserves by USD 625 million.