Poroshenko Campaign Headquarters: 80% Probability Poroshenko-Zelenskyi Debate Will Not Take Place

President Petro Poroshenko’s election campaign headquarters believes that the probability that a presidential debate between Poroshenko and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi will not take place is 80%.

Oleh Medvedev, the spokesperson for Poroshenko’s election campaign headquarters, announced this on the 112 Ukraine television channel.

“I believe that [the probability that a debate will not take place] is 80% because one of the candidates, Mr. Zelenskyi, is avoiding it in every way he can,” Medvedev said.

According to him, the probability of Zelenskyi winning the presidential election is sufficiently high.

At the same time, he said he was outraged that presidential candidate Zelenskyi was not communicating with voters and the mass media and not outlining his positions on key issues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi has ruled out a presidential debate with Poroshenko at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex on April 14.

Poroshenko has agreed to debate Zelenskyi in the studios of the Ukrainian National Public Television Company on April 19.

Zelenskyi favors a debate at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex on April 19.