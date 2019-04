President Petro Poroshenko supported the organization of the meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Oleh Medvedev, the spokesperson for Poroshenko’s election campaign headquarters, announced this on the 112 Ukraine television channel.

"I want to inform you that the French side coordinated this issue with the Ukrainian side through diplomatic channels. To his credit, Petro Poroshenko did not oppose and made no objections to Emmanuel Macron meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Moreover, he said he considered it beneficial for Zelenskyi to finally get off the theater stage and use this example to understand that politics is not a show but a complex international issue. Such a meeting with Macron will be useful for him in any case,” he said.

Medvedev expressed the opinion that German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not meet with Zelenskyi because “they are from different generations."

At the same time, the press service of the Zelenskyi headquarters wrote in Twitter that presidential candidate, head of the Kvartal 95 studio Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the President of France Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the President of France Emmanuel Macron. The leader of the French Republic received the Ukrainian presidential candidate in his residence - the Elysee Palace in Paris,” the statement reads.

Besides, a video of Zelenskyi’s meeting with Macron was posted there. According to it the economic consultant of the candidate, former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk was also present at the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi met with French President Macron in Paris on Friday.