The Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv has canceled the fine of UAH 1.362 billion that the State Fiscal Service imposed on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company’s board chairperson Andrii Kobolev.

This is stated in a court decision dated April 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kobolev filed a lawsuit against the State Fiscal Service’s Energy Customs, asking the court to cancel the fine of UAH 1.362 billion and close the relevant case that was filed against Naftogaz of Ukraine on suspicion of violating customs rules due to lack of evidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Sixth Court of Appeal has upheld a court decision that canceled the State Fiscal Service’s decision to impose a personal fine of UAH 7.027 billion on Kobolev for violating the procedure for customs clearance of gas purchased from the Gazprom gas company.

In March 2018, Kobolev appealed to the District Administrative Court of Kyiv against two decisions by the State Fiscal Service’s Energy Customs to impose personal fines of UAH 7 billion and UAH 1.3 billion on him.

On March 1, 2018, Kobolev announced that the State Fiscal Service imposed two personal fines of UAH 7 billion and UAH 1.3 billion on him on February 28 for violating the procedure for customs clearance of gas purchased from Gazprom.

The gas in question was purchased from Gazprom in 2015.