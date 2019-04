Naftogaz: Sale Of Gas To Population At Price Lower Than Public Service Obligation One Legally Impossible, Aski

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company states that it is impossible law-wise to sell gas at a price lower than the one enshrined in the resolution 867 on public service obligations on gas supplies to the population and municipal heating enterprises, and is asking the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to cancel the said obligations.

This follows from respective letter sent by Naftogaz to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the text of the letter, Naftogaz is asking the Cabinet to either consider termination of the provision on the public service obligations or amend it respectively.

Naftogaz notes that the text of the resolution does not envision the opportunity to amend the provisions on the public service obligations in terms of the price for procurement and sale/supply of gas.

Besides, the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers 293 does not impose additional public service obligations for Naftogaz and only rules that the company sells/supplies gas in a certain way.

Moreover, Naftogaz notes that the resolution 293 does not cover all categories of subjects the company has to sell gas to under the provisions on the public service obligations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine 293 said that starting April 1, Naftogaz has to sell natural gas for needs of the population at the price lower than UAH 8,500 per thousand cubic meters (the price for industrial consumers), but not at the price that would be higher than the level set by the Ukrainian Government.

However, the effective resolution 867 on public service obligations has not been amended.