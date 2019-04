The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) lifted the ban on entry to Ukraine of Austrian journalist Christian Wehrschutz, who worked for more than 4 years as head of the news bureau of the largest Austrian television channel ORF in Kyiv.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The ban on entry into Ukraine has been lifted! Thanks to all official and unofficial assistants,” he said.

Wehrschutz also published a letter from the SBU in which it was stated that the entry ban was canceled due to the receipt of information about the termination of the circumstances on the basis of which the person was denied entry.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria Karin Kneissl welcomes this decision of the SBU in her Twitter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU explained the decision to prohibit the well-known Austrian journalist Christian Wehrschutz entering Ukraine with the need to ensure his security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria was outraged by the ban on the entry of Wehrschutz to Ukraine.