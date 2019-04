President Petro Poroshenko has dismissed chairperson of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Andrii Hordeev, and appointed Dmytro Butrii as the acting governor.

This follows from the presidential decrees 141 and 142 dated April 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Hordeev was dismissed based on his resignation statement.

Earlier, Butrii had headed the department for economic development and trade at the Kherson Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2016, Poroshenko appointed member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Hordeev, as the chairperson of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

Law enforcers are investigating his involvement in assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.