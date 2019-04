President Petro Poroshenko has appointed 38 judges to the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.

Poroshenko said this in the Supreme Court at the ceremony of taking the oath by the judges of the Anti-Corruption Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Oleksii Filatov, the Deputy Head of the Administration, announced the decree on the appointment.

“38 judges are taking up their duties in a completely new court,” the President said.

He called on the Anti-Corruption Court to begin its work without delay.

Poroshenko noted that the judges of this court have special security guarantees.

In addition, he stressed that he did not intend to interfere in its work.

The President is pleased that about 40% of the winners of the competition to the Anti-Corruption Court previously were not judges, but lawyers and scientists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Council of Public Justice recommended Poroshenko to appoint 38 out of 39 winners of the competition to the Anti-Corruption Court.

13 lawyers, four scientists and 22 judges won the competition for judges of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court will temporarily be located in the premises of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv on. Khreschatyk Street and Khrestovyi Lane.

On March 6, the High Qualification Commission of Judges determined the winners of the competition for the positions of judges of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.