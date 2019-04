SACPO Forbids NACB Name Hladkovskyi In Materials Of Case Involving Theft Of State Funds In Defense Industry

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has prohibited the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to mention the name of the former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi in the materials of the case involving embezzlement of state funds in the defense industry.

The press service of the NACB announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the NACB, it is the SACPO that is sabotaging the investigation into embezzlement of state funds in the defense industry.

The NACB believes that this criminal procedure is being used to exert pressure on its detectives.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO had accused the NACB of deliberately delaying the investigation into embezzlement of state funds in the defense industry.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office does not intend to initiate preventive measures against OptimumSpetsdetal LLC’s executives Andrii Rohoza and Vitalii Zhukov, who are suspected of supplying spare parts smuggled from Russia to the Ukroboronprom state defense concern’s factories at inflated prices.

The program “Nashi Hroshi Z Denysom Bihusom” [Our Money With Denys Bihus] broadcast the latest episode of its investigation on March 11. According to the program, representatives of law enforcement agencies (the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the State Fiscal Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the NACB) accepted bribes in exchange for closing criminal cases against OptimumSpetsdetal’s executives, who are linked to Hladkovskyi’s son Ihor.