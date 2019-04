Police Demanding Telegram Remove Clip With Truck Running Into Zelenskyi, Start Investigating Fact Of Threateni

The police are demanding administrators of the Telegram messenger to remove the clip depicting a truck running into presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and have launched an investigation into the fact of threatening the candidate.

Press service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Zelenskyi’s headquarters is intending to address law enforcement bodies over the Telegram’s clip posted by the Poroshenko's headquarters.

The clip was posted on the Telegram channel called European Future of Ukraine associated with the Poroshenko’s headquarters on April 10.

The clip shows Zelenskyi killed by a truck and after that there appears a line of cocaine and captions saying Everyone Has Own Way.