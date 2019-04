Kvartal 95 Studio Ex-Member Manzhosov Fails To Appear At Press Conference At Ukrainian News Agency Press Cente

Denys Manzhosov, a former member of the Kvartal 95 studio, which is headed by presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi, failed to appear at a press conference that was scheduled to be held at the press center of the Ukrainian News Agency at 3:30 p.m. to discuss his relationship with Zelenskyi.

Ukrainian News’ Director Denys Ivanesko announced this to reporters.

According to him, Manzhosov arrived at the press center one hour before the scheduled press conference, but he went out into the street after a short period, got into a taxi, and left.

Representatives of the public relations company that organized the press conference were unable to contact him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an unidentified person claimed that a bomb had been planted at the Ukrainian News Agency.